USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors serve lunch

Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Damian Irene, from San Diego, prepares grilled cheese sandwiches in the galley onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations, Nov. 9, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Keith Knisely)
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.10.2024 00:53
|Photo ID:
|8746402
|VIRIN:
|241109-N-MI100-1050
|Location:
|US
