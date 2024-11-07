Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors serve lunch [Image 2 of 6]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors serve lunch

    UNITED STATES

    11.09.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Keith Knisely 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Damian Irene, from San Diego, prepares grilled cheese sandwiches in the aft galley onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations, Nov. 9, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Keith Knisely)

    Date Taken: 11.09.2024
    Date Posted: 11.10.2024 00:53
    CVN 76
    Galley
    culinary specialist
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Mess-decks

