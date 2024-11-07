TRADOC Band marches in annual Veteran's Day Parade and Celebration onboard historic Fort Monroe

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

FORT MONROE, Va. (November 9, 2024) Soldiers assigned to the U.S. Army’s Training & Doctrine Command Band onboard Joint Base Langley-Eustis brave the blistery wind and march as part of a colorguard during the first annual Veteran’s Day Parade and Celebration onboard Fort Monroe, Virginia. The parade was jointly organized by the Fort Monroe Authority, City of Hampton, and the National Park Service’s Fort Monroe National Monument. Contingents of servicemembers from Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, Coast Guard Training Center Yorktown, Fort Eustis and Langley Air Force Base also marched in the parade among other community organizations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).