    TRADOC Band marches in annual Veteran's Day Parade and Celebration onboard historic Fort Monroe [Image 1 of 5]

    TRADOC Band marches in annual Veteran's Day Parade and Celebration onboard historic Fort Monroe

    HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2024

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    FORT MONROE, Va. (November 9, 2024) Soldiers assigned to the U.S. Army’s Training & Doctrine Command Band onboard Joint Base Langley-Eustis brave the blistery wind and march as part of a colorguard during the first annual Veteran’s Day Parade and Celebration onboard Fort Monroe, Virginia. The parade was jointly organized by the Fort Monroe Authority, City of Hampton, and the National Park Service’s Fort Monroe National Monument. Contingents of servicemembers from Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, Coast Guard Training Center Yorktown, Fort Eustis and Langley Air Force Base also marched in the parade among other community organizations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    Date Taken: 11.09.2024
    Date Posted: 11.09.2024 23:44
    Photo ID: 8746384
    VIRIN: 241109-N-TG517-1057
    Resolution: 3294x2059
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Veteran's Day Parade
    Marching Band
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

