Celebrating the Graduation of Class 25-02 at U.S. Air Force Officer Training School

U.S. Air Force Officer Training School proudly celebrates the graduation of Class 25-02, Nov. 11, 2024, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. At OTS, civilians and prior enlisted service members who already have college degrees complete a 60-day training program and are commissioned as U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force officers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brain Krause)
