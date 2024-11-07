Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Celebrating the Graduation of Class 25-02 at U.S. Air Force Officer Training School

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2024

    Photo by Brian Krause 

    Air University Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Officer Training School proudly celebrates the graduation of Class 25-02, Nov. 11, 2024, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. At OTS, civilians and prior enlisted service members who already have college degrees complete a 60-day training program and are commissioned as U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force officers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brain Krause)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2024
    Date Posted: 11.09.2024 18:26
    Photo ID: 8746306
    VIRIN: 241108-F-CU756-4059
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 10.96 MB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
