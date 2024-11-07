USS John Basilone (DDG 122) is Commissioned in New York City

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro speaks during a commissioning ceremony for U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS John Basilone (DDG 122), on Nov. 9, 2024 at New York, New York. The crew will also be participating in Veterans Day events. This is the second Naval warship to bear the name of John Basilone. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Danny Gonzalez)