Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro speaks during a commissioning ceremony for U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS John Basilone (DDG 122), on Nov. 9, 2024 at New York, New York. The crew will also be participating in Veterans Day events. This is the second Naval warship to bear the name of John Basilone. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Danny Gonzalez)
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2024 14:37
|Photo ID:
|8746151
|VIRIN:
|241109-M-MR595-1247
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|12.87 MB
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS John Basilone (DDG 122) is Commissioned in New York City, by SSgt Danny Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.