Veterans Week at Madison Square Garden

Sailors and Marines tour Madison Square Garden on 7 Nov, 2024, during Veterans Week in New York City. Sailors from USS John Basilone (DDG 122) and Marines from 2nd Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment, supported numerous events in New York City as part of an annual, week-long observance leading up to Veterans Day. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Theoplis Stewart II)