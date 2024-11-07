Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Veterans Week at Madison Square Garden [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Veterans Week at Madison Square Garden

    NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Theoplis Stewart II 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    Sailors and Marines tour Madison Square Garden on 7 Nov, 2024, during Veterans Week in New York City. Sailors from USS John Basilone (DDG 122) and Marines from 2nd Battalion, 25th Marine Regiment, supported numerous events in New York City as part of an annual, week-long observance leading up to Veterans Day. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Theoplis Stewart II)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2024
    Date Posted: 11.09.2024 12:54
    Photo ID: 8746104
    VIRIN: 241107-N-UP745-1010
    Resolution: 5876x3917
    Size: 957.86 KB
    Location: NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Veterans Week at Madison Square Garden [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Theoplis Stewart II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Veterans Week at Madison Square Garden
    Veterans Week at Madison Square Garden
    Veterans Week at Madison Square Garden
    Veterans Week at Madison Square Garden

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download