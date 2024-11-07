Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241028-N-NQ605-1038 NORFOLK NAVAL SHIPYARD (Oct. 28, 2024) Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) inspect and log firefighting equipment, Oct. 28, 2024. George H.W. Bush is undergoing a planned incremental availability to increase lethality and survivability, and to complete preservation and upgrades for future operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ceszar Villalbabaldonado)