241028-N-NQ605-1032 NORFOLK NAVAL SHIPYARD (Oct. 28, 2024) Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) inspect and log firefighting equipment, Oct. 28, 2024. George H.W. Bush is undergoing a planned incremental availability to increase lethality and survivability, and to complete preservation and upgrades for future operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ceszar Villalbabaldonado)
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2024 11:12
|Photo ID:
|8746065
|VIRIN:
|241028-N-NQ605-1032
|Resolution:
|3583x5374
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK NAVAL STATION, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
