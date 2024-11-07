Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 3 of 6]

    NORFOLK NAVAL STATION, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ceszar Villalbabaldonado 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    241029-N-NQ605-1041 NORFOLK NAVAL SHIPYARD (Oct. 29, 2024) Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Mckenzie Whitaker, left, and Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class DyNae Green, both assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), discuss safety operations for an upcoming evolution, Oct. 29, 2024. George H.W. Bush is undergoing a planned incremental availability to increase lethality and survivability, and to complete preservation and upgrades for future operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ceszar Villalbabaldonado)

    Date Taken: 10.29.2024
    Date Posted: 11.09.2024 11:12
    Photo ID: 8746063
    VIRIN: 241029-N-NQ605-1041
    Resolution: 5365x3577
    Size: 972.16 KB
    Location: NORFOLK NAVAL STATION, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Ceszar Villalbabaldonado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 77
    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    GHWB

