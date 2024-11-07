Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241029-N-NQ605-1033 NORFOLK NAVAL SHIPYARD (Oct. 29, 2024) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Isaiah Mckeller, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), operates a forklift in the hangar bay, Oct. 29, 2024. George H.W. Bush is undergoing a planned incremental availability to increase lethality and survivability, and to complete preservation and upgrades for future operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ceszar Villalbabaldonado)