    Danger Close: 15th MEU Conducts CAS Training Underway [Image 9 of 9]

    Danger Close: 15th MEU Conducts CAS Training Underway

    USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.06.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Amelia Kang 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Gavin Glon, a joint terminal attack controller assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, a native of Indiana, conducts a call-for-fire during close air support training aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean Nov. 6, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Amelia Kang)4

    Date Taken: 11.06.2024
    Date Posted: 11.09.2024 02:28
    Photo ID: 8745915
    VIRIN: 241106-M-LO557-1010
    Resolution: 4476x6711
    Size: 2.99 MB
    Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, Danger Close: 15th MEU Conducts CAS Training Underway [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Amelia Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JTAC
    15th MEU
    Fires
    Forward Observer
    Close Air Support
    Aviation Combat Element

