Danger Close: 15th MEU Conducts CAS Training Underway

A U.S. Marine assigned to Reconnaissance Company, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, calls-for-fire during close air support training aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean Nov. 6, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Amelia Kang)