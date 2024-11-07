U.S. Marines assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, wait to turn and assess their targets during a live-fire deck shoot aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean Nov. 7, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Amelia Kang)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.09.2024 02:14
|Photo ID:
|8745902
|VIRIN:
|241107-M-LO557-1283
|Resolution:
|7242x4830
|Size:
|2.79 MB
|Location:
|USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BLT 1/5 Maintains Readiness Underway with Live-fire Deck Shoot [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Amelia Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.