    BLT 1/5 Maintains Readiness Underway with Live-fire Deck Shoot [Image 2 of 7]

    BLT 1/5 Maintains Readiness Underway with Live-fire Deck Shoot

    USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.07.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Amelia Kang 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Patrick Murray, a platoon commander assigned to Bravo Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, fires an M4 carbine during a live-fire deck shoot aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean Nov. 7, 2024. Boxer and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Amelia Kang)

    VIRIN: 241107-M-LO557-1506
    Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN
    15th MEU
    M4
    Rifle
    M27
    Deck Shoot
    USMCnews

