Gettysburg's Deployment

HELSINKI (Nov. 2, 2024) Sailors, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64), participate in a sea and anchor evolution as the ship pulls into Helsinki, Finland, for a regularly scheduled port visit, Nov. 2. USS Gettysburg, assigned to The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaitlin Young)