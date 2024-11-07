Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro speaks during a reception prior to the commissioning of U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS John Basilone (DDG 122), on Nov. 8, 2024 at New York, New York. John Basilone will be commissioned in New York City on Nov. 9. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Danny Gonzalez)
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2024 23:20
|Photo ID:
|8745865
|VIRIN:
|241108-M-MR595-1143
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|19.74 MB
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Commissioning Committee hosts a reception for Secretary of the Navy Del Toro, Special Guests, and Sailors with USS John Basilone (DD 122) in New York City [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Danny Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.