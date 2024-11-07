Commissioning Committee hosts a reception for Secretary of the Navy Del Toro, Special Guests, and Sailors with USS John Basilone (DD 122) in New York City

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, right, shakes hands with U.S. Navy Cmdr. Carne Livingston, commanding officer of U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS John Basilone (DDG 122), on Nov. 8, 2024 at New York, New York. John Basilone will be commissioned in New York City on Nov. 9. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Danny Gonzalez)