    Commissioning Committee hosts a reception for Secretary of the Navy Del Toro, Special Guests, and Sailors with USS John Basilone (DD 122) in New York City [Image 1 of 3]

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Danny Gonzalez       

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    U.S. Navy Cmdr. Carne Livingston, left, commanding officer of U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS John Basilone (DDG 122), receives a painting of DDG 122 on Nov. 8, 2024 at New York, New York. John Basilone will be commissioned in New York City on Nov. 9. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Danny Gonzalez)

    Commissioning Ceremony
    BlueGreenTeam
    DDG 122
    USS John Basilone (DDG 122)

