    USS Germantown (LSD 42) Arrives at Broadway Pier for Fleet Week San Diego [Image 7 of 7]

    USS Germantown (LSD 42) Arrives at Broadway Pier for Fleet Week San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Aaron Rolle 

    Navy Region Southwest

    Hull Maintenance Technician 3rd Class Christin Lintz, assigned to amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42), explains the functions of a welding machine to visitors aboard Germantown during Fleet Week San Diego in San Diego, Nov. 8, 2024. Fleet Week San Diego is an opportunity for the San Diego residents and tourists to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During the event, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Aaron J. Rolle)

