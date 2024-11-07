USARPAC Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Honor Guard fires cannons in salute during the U.S. Army Pacific change of command ceremony at the Historic Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, Nov. 8, 2024, honoring Gen. Charles A. Flynn for his distinguished service as he prepares to depart USARPAC and to welcome Gen. Ronald P. Clark to the USARPAC Ohana family.



(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Carolina Sierra)