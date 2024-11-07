Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USARPAC Change of Command Ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USARPAC Change of Command Ceremony

    FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Carolina Sierra 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    The Honor Guard fires cannons in salute during the U.S. Army Pacific change of command ceremony at the Historic Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, Nov. 8, 2024, honoring Gen. Charles A. Flynn for his distinguished service as he prepares to depart USARPAC and to welcome Gen. Ronald P. Clark to the USARPAC Ohana family.

    (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Carolina Sierra)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2024
    Date Posted: 11.08.2024 21:28
    Photo ID: 8745828
    VIRIN: 241108-A-AT733-1015
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 28.03 MB
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARPAC Change of Command Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Carolina Sierra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army Pacific Change of Command Ceremony
    USARPAC Change of Command Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Pacific
    CSA
    Chief of Staff of the Army
    USARPC
    General Charles A. Flynn
    General Ronald P. Clark

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download