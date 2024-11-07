Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Pacific Change of Command Ceremony [Image 1 of 2]

    U.S. Army Pacific Change of Command Ceremony

    FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Carolina Sierra 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Senior leaders from the U.S. Army Pacific stand with the color guard as part of the change of command ceremony at the Historic Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, Nov. 8, 2024. The Flying “V” ceremony was held to honor Gen. Charles A. Flynn for his distinguished service as he prepares to depart USARPAC and to welcome Gen. Ronald P. Clark to USARPAC. The “V” refers to the way the colors are posted during the ceremony, which is V-shaped.

    (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Carolina Sierra)

    U.S. Army Pacific
    CSA
    Chief of Staff of the Army
    USARPC
    General Charles A. Flynn
    General Ronald P. Clark

