U.S. Army Pacific Change of Command Ceremony

Senior leaders from the U.S. Army Pacific stand with the color guard as part of the change of command ceremony at the Historic Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, Nov. 8, 2024. The Flying “V” ceremony was held to honor Gen. Charles A. Flynn for his distinguished service as he prepares to depart USARPAC and to welcome Gen. Ronald P. Clark to USARPAC. The “V” refers to the way the colors are posted during the ceremony, which is V-shaped.



(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Carolina Sierra)