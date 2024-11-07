Gen. Ronald P. Clark, incoming U.S. Army Pacific commanding general, receives the command’s colors and assumes command of USARPAC from U.S. Navy Adm. Samuel Paparo, at a change of command ceremony Nov. 8, 2024, at Ft. Shafter, Hawaii.
(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Carolina Sierra)
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2024 20:50
|Photo ID:
|8745779
|VIRIN:
|241108-A-AT733-1013
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|21.73 MB
|Location:
|FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Gen. Ronald P. Clark Assumes Command of U.S. Army Pacific at Fort Shafter [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Carolina Sierra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.