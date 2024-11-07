Gen. Ronald P. Clark Assumes Command of U.S. Army Pacific at Fort Shafter

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Gen. Ronald P. Clark, incoming U.S. Army Pacific commanding general, receives the command’s colors and assumes command of USARPAC from U.S. Navy Adm. Samuel Paparo, at a change of command ceremony Nov. 8, 2024, at Ft. Shafter, Hawaii.

(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Carolina Sierra)