    Gen. Ronald P. Clark Assumes Command of U.S. Army Pacific at Fort Shafter [Image 4 of 4]

    Gen. Ronald P. Clark Assumes Command of U.S. Army Pacific at Fort Shafter

    FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Carolina Sierra 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Gen. Ronald P. Clark, incoming U.S. Army Pacific commanding general, receives the command’s colors and assumes command of USARPAC from U.S. Navy Adm. Samuel Paparo, at a change of command ceremony Nov. 8, 2024, at Ft. Shafter, Hawaii.
    (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Carolina Sierra)

    ceremony
    Chief of Staff of the Army
    USARPC
    General Charles A. Flynn
    General Ronald P. Clark
    General Randy A. George

