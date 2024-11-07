U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Schmidt, the U.S. Army Pacific command sergeant major, passes the unit's colors to Gen. Charles A. Flynn, outgoing USARPAC commander, during the change of command ceremony Nov. 8, 2024 at Fort Shafter, Hawaii. The ceremony was hosted by U.S. Navy Adm. Samuel Paparo, U.S. Indo-Pacific.
(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Carolina Sierra)
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2024 20:51
|Photo ID:
|8745778
|VIRIN:
|241108-A-AT733-1031
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|21.73 MB
|Location:
|FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Schmidt Passes USARPAC Colors to Gen. Charles A. Flynn During Change of Command Ceremony at Fort Shafter [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Carolina Sierra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.