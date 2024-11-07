Adm. Samuel Paparo Speaks at U.S. Army Pacific Change of Command as Gen. Ronald P. Clark Assumes Leadership from Gen. Charles A. Flynn

U.S. Navy Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander, gives his remarks at the U.S. Army Pacific change of command ceremony between Army Gen. Charles A. Flynn, outgoing U.S. Army Pacific commander, and Gen. Ronald P. Clark, incoming U.S. Army Pacific commander, at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, Nov. 8, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Carolina Sierra)
