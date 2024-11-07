Lt. Gen. Ronald P. Clark stands with his family during a ceremony at Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, Nov. 8, 2024, recognizing the support that has sustained him throughout his military career. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Carolina Sierra)
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2024 19:13
|Photo ID:
|8745708
|VIRIN:
|241108-A-AT733-1004
|Resolution:
|4440x2964
|Size:
|9.67 MB
|Location:
|FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Gen. Ronald P. Clark’s promotion ceremony at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, Marked a New Chapter in Army Leadership at Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, Nov. 8, 2024. [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Carolina Sierra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.