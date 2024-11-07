Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Carolina Sierra 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    The uncasing of the flag marks a symbolic moment in Lt. Gen. Ronald P. Clark’s promotion ceremony at Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, Nov. 8, 2024, reinforcing the Army’s dedication to tradition and service. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Carolina Sierra)

    Date Taken: 11.08.2024
    Date Posted: 11.08.2024 19:17
    Photo ID: 8745707
    VIRIN: 241108-A-AT733-1003
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 18.03 MB
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Lt. Gen. Ronald P. Clark’s promotion ceremony at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, Marked a new chapter in Army Leadership at Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, Nov. 8, 2024. [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Carolina Sierra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USARPAC
    GEN Ronald Clark
    USARPAC Commander

