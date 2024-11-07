Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    NORFOLK NAVAL STATION, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ceszar Villalbabaldonado 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    241107-N-NQ605-1010 NORFOLK NAVAL SHIPYARD (Nov. 06, 2024) Yeoman Seaman Recruit Chassidy Jordan, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), goes through administrative files, Nov. 07, 2024. George H.W. Bush is currently undergoing a fast cruise, which is a simulated underway to test equipment, run emergency drills, and stand underway watches to ensure readiness while pier-side at Norfolk Naval Shipyard.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ceszar Villalbabaldonado)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2024
    Location: NORFOLK NAVAL STATION, VIRGINIA, US
    Admin
    CVN 77
    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    GHWB

