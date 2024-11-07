Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241107-N-NQ605-1010 NORFOLK NAVAL SHIPYARD (Nov. 06, 2024) Yeoman Seaman Recruit Chassidy Jordan, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), goes through administrative files, Nov. 07, 2024. George H.W. Bush is currently undergoing a fast cruise, which is a simulated underway to test equipment, run emergency drills, and stand underway watches to ensure readiness while pier-side at Norfolk Naval Shipyard.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ceszar Villalbabaldonado)