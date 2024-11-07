Lt. Gen. Ronald P. Clark’s promotion ceremony at Fort Shafter, Hawaii, Marked a new chapter in Army Leadership at Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, Nov. 8, 2024.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Gen. Ronald P. Clark takes the Oath of Office at Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, Nov. 8, 2024. This promotion recognizes Lt. Gen. Clark's dedicated service and marks his continued commitment to leadership within the U.S. Army.



(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Carolina Sierra)