    NMCB 4 Seabees and 7ESB Marines Work Together [Image 15 of 18]

    NMCB 4 Seabees and 7ESB Marines Work Together

    FT. HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Rayburn 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4

    Construction Electrician Constructionman Micah Brouwer (left) and Construction Mechanic 2nd Class Bryan Lesher (right), assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, man a fighting position at an entry control point during a field training exercise at Ft. Hunter Liggett on November 08, 2024. NMCB 4 is implementing a robust construction skill training plan to prepare for a dynamic mission set throughout the Indo-Pacific in support of Combatant Commander strategic objectives. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dakota Rayburn)

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 11.08.2024 17:34
    Photo ID: 8745666
    VIRIN: 241102-N-BR551-1342
    Location: FT. HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
    TAGS

    Seabees
    FTX
    NMCB 4
    Tent Deck
    Ft. Hunter Liggett
    Timber Bunker

