Lance Corporal Tony R, assigned to 7th Engineer Support Battalion (7th ESB), uses a miter saw to cut lumber for a timber bunker alongside Sailos assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, during a field training exercise at Ft. Hunter Liggett on November 08, 2024. NMCB 4 is implementing a robust construction skill training plan to prepare for a dynamic mission set throughout the Indo-Pacific in support of Combatant Commander strategic objectives. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dakota Rayburn)
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2024 17:34
|Photo ID:
|8745648
|VIRIN:
|241102-N-BR551-1132
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|4.09 MB
|Location:
|FT. HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMCB 4 Seabees and 7ESB Marines Work Together [Image 18 of 18], by PO1 Justin Rayburn