    NMCB 4 Seabees and 7ESB Marines Work Together [Image 4 of 18]

    NMCB 4 Seabees and 7ESB Marines Work Together

    FT. HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Rayburn 

    7th Engineer Battalion

    Lance Corporal Tony R, assigned to 7th Engineer Support Battalion (7th ESB), uses a miter saw to cut lumber for a timber bunker alongside Sailos assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, during a field training exercise at Ft. Hunter Liggett on November 08, 2024. NMCB 4 is implementing a robust construction skill training plan to prepare for a dynamic mission set throughout the Indo-Pacific in support of Combatant Commander strategic objectives. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dakota Rayburn)

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 11.08.2024 17:34
    Photo ID: 8745648
    VIRIN: 241102-N-BR551-1132
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 4.09 MB
    Location: FT. HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
    TAGS

    Seabees
    FTX
    NMCB 4
    Tent Deck
    Ft. Hunter Liggett
    Timber Bunker

