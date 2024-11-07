Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raines assumes role as National Guard's top enlisted leader [Image 4 of 11]

    Raines assumes role as National Guard's top enlisted leader

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely 

    National Guard Bureau

    Air Force Gen. Steven Nordhaus, the 30th Chief of the National Guard Bureau, hosts the retirement ceremony for Senior Enlisted Advisor Tony Whitehead, SEA to the chief, National Guard Bureau, Joint Base Myer Henderson Hall, Arlington, Virginia, Nov. 8, 2024. Whitehead served four years in this position and over 42 years in uniform. During the same ceremony, Whitehead relinquished command to Army Command Sgt. Maj. John T. Raines who will serve as the seventh senior enlisted advisor to the CNGB. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely)

    Date Taken: 11.08.2024
    Date Posted: 11.08.2024 16:11
    Photo ID: 8745579
    VIRIN: 241108-Z-VX744-1116
    Resolution: 6116x4077
    Size: 4.46 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    National Guard Bureau
    CNGB
    Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall
    Tony Whitehead
    Steven Nordhaus
    John Raines

