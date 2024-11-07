Raines assumes role as National Guard's top enlisted leader

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Air Force Gen. Steven Nordhaus, the 30th Chief of the National Guard Bureau, hosts the retirement ceremony for Senior Enlisted Advisor Tony Whitehead, SEA to the chief, National Guard Bureau, Joint Base Myer Henderson Hall, Arlington, Virginia, Nov. 8, 2024. Whitehead served four years in this position and over 42 years in uniform. During the same ceremony, Whitehead relinquished command to Army Command Sgt. Maj. John T. Raines who will serve as the seventh senior enlisted advisor to the CNGB. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zach Sheely)