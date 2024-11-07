Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Altus AFB first sergeants: leading with discipline, mentorship, and compassion

    ALTUS, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Miyah Gray 

    97th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Evan Vandermay, 97th Comptroller Squadron and Wing Staff Agencies first sergeant, performs a room inspection at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Nov. 8, 2024. First sergeant’s primary mission is the health and well-being of Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Miyah Gray)

    Date Taken: 11.08.2024
    Date Posted: 11.08.2024 16:11
    Photo ID: 8745578
    VIRIN: 241108-F-KL977-1042
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.61 MB
    Location: ALTUS, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    first sergeant
    AETC

