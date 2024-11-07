Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kansas City District Employees Observe Solar Eclipse

    Kansas City District Employees Observe Solar Eclipse

    KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2024

    Photo by Andres Guzman 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District

    Employees of the Richard Bolling Federal Building, home to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Kansas City District, observe a solar eclipse in Kansas City, Mo. on Apr. 8, 2024.

