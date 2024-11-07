Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hero of the Month: Leslie Dianne McCoy

    KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2024

    Photo by Andres Guzman 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    Leslie Dianne McCoy, logistics facilities specialist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District, is recognized as the district’s Hero of the Month for August 2024. Pictured on Aug. 26, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri, McCoy ensures seamless logistics services, expertly managing building maintenance, coordinating with tenant agencies, and supporting district operations. Her efforts were pivotal in executing a flawless Change of Command ceremony and maintaining mission readiness.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hero of the Month: Leslie Dianne McCoy, by Andres Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

