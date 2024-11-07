Hero of the Month: Leslie Dianne McCoy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Leslie Dianne McCoy, logistics facilities specialist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District, is recognized as the district’s Hero of the Month for August 2024. Pictured on Aug. 26, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri, McCoy ensures seamless logistics services, expertly managing building maintenance, coordinating with tenant agencies, and supporting district operations. Her efforts were pivotal in executing a flawless Change of Command ceremony and maintaining mission readiness.