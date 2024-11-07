Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FRCSW Artisan in Action

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    FRCSW Artisan in Action

    NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2024

    Photo by Janina Lamoglia 

    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest

    At Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW), Model Maker, John Cardenas separates the newly printed F/A-18 button plug from the build sheet, preparing for a precise fit check. Leveraging advanced 3D printing technology like the Stratasys F-900, FRCSW is reducing supply chain delays and enhancing fleet readiness. By creating a qualified, stop-gap solution to backordered parts, teams across FRCSW, FRC Mid-Atlantic, and NAVAIR’s Additive Manufacturing IPT are accelerating repair timelines, ensuring mission-critical components are ready when needed.

    FRCSW is the Navy’s premier West Coast aircraft repair, maintenance, and overhaul organization specializing in the Navy and Marine Corps aircraft and their related systems.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2024
    Date Posted: 11.08.2024 13:58
    Photo ID: 8745384
    VIRIN: 240805-D-MC995-4734
    Resolution: 1170x762
    Size: 145.97 KB
    Location: NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FRCSW Artisan in Action, by Janina Lamoglia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVAIR
    FRCSW
    COMFRC
    FRCMA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download