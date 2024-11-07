FRCSW Artisan in Action

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

At Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW), Model Maker, John Cardenas separates the newly printed F/A-18 button plug from the build sheet, preparing for a precise fit check. Leveraging advanced 3D printing technology like the Stratasys F-900, FRCSW is reducing supply chain delays and enhancing fleet readiness. By creating a qualified, stop-gap solution to backordered parts, teams across FRCSW, FRC Mid-Atlantic, and NAVAIR’s Additive Manufacturing IPT are accelerating repair timelines, ensuring mission-critical components are ready when needed.



FRCSW is the Navy’s premier West Coast aircraft repair, maintenance, and overhaul organization specializing in the Navy and Marine Corps aircraft and their related systems.