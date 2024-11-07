NMRTC Beaufort Sailor's in the Spotlight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Beaufort S.C.- On November 1st, 2024, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Beaufort recognized their spotlighted Sailors. Each one of these Sailors was hand-picked from their departments to be recognized for their outstanding work.

HN Carolyn Edwards

HM3 Brenda Durandcamajure

HM3 Samantha Goff

HM2 Stephen Sanrojo

HM2 Fonmelka Ford

HM3 Robinhood Likiak