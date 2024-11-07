Beaufort S.C.- On November 1st, 2024, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Beaufort recognized their spotlighted Sailors. Each one of these Sailors was hand-picked from their departments to be recognized for their outstanding work.
HN Carolyn Edwards
HM3 Brenda Durandcamajure
HM3 Samantha Goff
HM2 Stephen Sanrojo
HM2 Fonmelka Ford
HM3 Robinhood Likiak
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2024 13:54
|Photo ID:
|8745382
|VIRIN:
|241101-N-CQ135-7976
|Resolution:
|4829x2927
|Size:
|2.66 MB
|Location:
|BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMRTC Beaufort Sailor's in the Spotlight, by Lindsay Schreiber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.