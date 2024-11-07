Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMRTC Beaufort Sailor's in the Spotlight

    NMRTC Beaufort Sailor's in the Spotlight

    BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Photo by Lindsay Schreiber 

    Naval Hospital Beaufort

    Beaufort S.C.- On November 1st, 2024, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Beaufort recognized their spotlighted Sailors. Each one of these Sailors was hand-picked from their departments to be recognized for their outstanding work.
    HN Carolyn Edwards
    HM3 Brenda Durandcamajure
    HM3 Samantha Goff
    HM2 Stephen Sanrojo
    HM2 Fonmelka Ford
    HM3 Robinhood Likiak

    Date Posted: 11.08.2024
