LRMC Best Leader Assessment

U.S. Army soldiers assigned to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center participate in a best leader assessment in Landstuhl, Germany, on Nov. 6, 2024. The rigorous competition evaluates each soldier’s skills in tactical casualty care, combat fitness, and medical knowledge under high-stress conditions. Designed to identify top leaders, the assessment challenges participants’ readiness, resilience, and expertise in key areas essential to supporting U.S. and allied forces. (DoD photo by Travis Jones)
