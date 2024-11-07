Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LANDSTUHL, GERMANY

    11.05.2024

    Photo by Travis Jones 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center participate in a best leader assessment in Landstuhl, Germany, on Nov. 6, 2024. The rigorous competition evaluates each soldier’s skills in tactical casualty care, combat fitness, and medical knowledge under high-stress conditions. Designed to identify top leaders, the assessment challenges participants’ readiness, resilience, and expertise in key areas essential to supporting U.S. and allied forces. (DoD photo by Travis Jones)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2024
    Date Posted: 11.08.2024 06:57
    Photo ID: 8744599
    VIRIN: 241106-D-SH479-6877
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 15.08 MB
    Location: LANDSTUHL, DE
    This work, LRMC Best Leader Assessment [Image 45 of 45], by Travis Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

