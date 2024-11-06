Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maj. Glisson Promotion [Image 14 of 17]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Maj. Glisson Promotion

    LANDSTUHL, GERMANY

    11.01.2024

    Photo by Travis Jones 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    U.S. Army Maj. Matthew Glisson receives a promotion from captain to major during a ceremony at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Landstuhl, Germany, on Nov. 1, 2024. Glisson was recognized for his dedication and contributions to military medicine at LRMC, which provides care to U.S. service members, their families, and allied personnel stationed in Europe.(DoD Photo by Travis Jones)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 11.08.2024 04:21
    Photo ID: 8744490
    VIRIN: 241105-D-SH479-5404
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 18.16 MB
    Location: LANDSTUHL, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Glisson Promotion [Image 17 of 17], by Travis Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Maj. Glisson Promotion
    Maj. Glisson Promotion
    Maj. Glisson Promotion
    Maj. Glisson Promotion
    Maj. Glisson Promotion
    Maj. Glisson Promotion
    Maj. Glisson Promotion
    Maj. Glisson Promotion
    Maj. Glisson Promotion
    Maj. Glisson Promotion
    Maj. Glisson Promotion
    Maj. Glisson Promotion
    Maj. Glisson Promotion
    Maj. Glisson Promotion
    Maj. Glisson Promotion
    Maj. Glisson Promotion
    Maj. Glisson Promotion

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Promotion
    Family
    Army
    Landstuhl

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download