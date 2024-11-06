Maj. Glisson Promotion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Matthew Glisson receives a promotion from captain to major during a ceremony at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Landstuhl, Germany, on Nov. 1, 2024. Glisson was recognized for his dedication and contributions to military medicine at LRMC, which provides care to U.S. service members, their families, and allied personnel stationed in Europe.(DoD Photo by Travis Jones)