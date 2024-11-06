Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COMLOG WESTPAC Holds Awards Ceremony November 7, 2024

    COMLOG WESTPAC Holds Awards Ceremony November 7, 2024

    SINGAPORE

    11.06.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Moises Sandoval 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    SINGAPORE (November 7, 2024) Rear Adm. Todd F. Cimicata, left, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC), presents the award of Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal to Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Kery Ferrell during an awards ceremony on Sembawang Naval Installation, Nov. 7, 2024. COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed surface units and aircraft carriers, along with regional Allies and partners, to facilitate patrols in the South China Sea, participation in naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval/Released)

