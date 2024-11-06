COMLOG WESTPAC Holds Awards Ceremony November 7, 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SINGAPORE (November 7, 2024) Rear Adm. Todd F. Cimicata, left, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC), presents a letter of commendation to Yeoman 2nd Class Shirmari Henry in part of his recognition as COMLOG WESTPAC’s Junior Sailor of the Quarter during an awards ceremony on Sembawang Naval Installation, Nov. 7, 2024. COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed surface units and aircraft carriers, along with regional Allies and partners, to facilitate patrols in the South China Sea, participation in naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval/Released)