    Camp Foster celebrates USMC Birthday | UMSC Birthday Meal 2024 [Image 5 of 14]

    Camp Foster celebrates USMC Birthday | UMSC Birthday Meal 2024

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    11.08.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Thomas Sheng  

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    A plate of food during the 249th Marine Corps Birthday meal at Mess Hall 488, Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 8, 2024. This meal was open for all Department of Defense personnel, civilians, master labor contractors, and dependents. Marines and MLCs prepared this meal five days prior and featured exclusive menu items like steak, lobster, and cake. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Thomas Sheng)

    Date Taken: 11.08.2024
    Date Posted: 11.08.2024 01:33
    Photo ID: 8744411
    VIRIN: 241108-M-DJ385-1104
    Resolution: 7408x4941
    Size: 16.03 MB
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Foster celebrates USMC Birthday | UMSC Birthday Meal 2024 [Image 14 of 14], by Cpl Thomas Sheng, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

