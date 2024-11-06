Camp Foster celebrates USMC Birthday | UMSC Birthday Meal 2024

Yoshiyuki Nakamoto, a master labor contractor with Base Food Services, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, prepares fruit during the 249th Marine Corps Birthday meal at Mess Hall 488, Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 8, 2024. This meal was open for all Department of Defense personnel, civilians, master labor contractors, and dependents. Marines and MLCs prepared this meal five days prior and featured exclusive menu items like steak, lobster, and cake. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Thomas Sheng)
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.08.2024 01:33
|Photo ID:
|8744410
|VIRIN:
|241108-M-DJ385-1066
|Resolution:
|7742x5164
|Size:
|19.27 MB
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
