Camp Foster celebrates USMC Birthday | UMSC Birthday Meal 2024

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Marc Walker, commanding officer of Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, serves food during the 249th Marine Corps Birthday meal at Mess Hall 488, Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 8, 2024. This meal was open for all Department of Defense personnel, civilians, master labor contractors, and dependents. Marines and MLCs prepared this meal five days prior and featured exclusive menu items like steak, lobster, and cake. Walker is a native of Virginia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Thomas Sheng)