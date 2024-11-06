Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NTAG Miami Sailors Present Bradley Martino with Navy All-American Jersey [Image 9 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NTAG Miami Sailors Present Bradley Martino with Navy All-American Jersey

    NAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Natalia Murillo 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Miami

    NAPLES, Fla. (Nov. 7, 2024) Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Max E. DuCharme, attached to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Miami, presents wide receiver and high school senior, Bradley Martino, with a personalized Navy All-American football during a senior night pep rally at First Baptist Academy in Naples, Fla., on November 7, 2024. The visit was part of the nationwide Road to the Dome tour, leading up to the Navy All-American Bowl, for which he earned a prestigious selection. NTAG Miami has 38 recruiting locations throughout South Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, with the combined mission to recruit the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2024
    Date Posted: 11.08.2024 01:14
    Photo ID: 8744404
    VIRIN: 241107-N-RF885-1136
    Resolution: 3016x4528
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: NAPLES, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NTAG Miami Sailors Present Bradley Martino with Navy All-American Jersey [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Natalia Murillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NTAG Miami Sailors Present Bradley Martino with Navy All-American Jersey
    NTAG Miami Sailors Present Bradley Martino with Navy All-American Jersey
    NTAG Miami Sailors Present Bradley Martino with Navy All-American Jersey
    NTAG Miami Sailors Present Bradley Martino with Navy All-American Jersey
    NTAG Miami Sailors Present Bradley Martino with Navy All-American Jersey
    recruit, USNAVY, community, Athletics, AmericasNavy
    NTAG Miami Sailors Present Bradley Martino with Navy All-American Jersey
    NTAG Miami Sailors Present Bradley Martino with Navy All-American Jersey
    NTAG Miami Sailors Present Bradley Martino with Navy All-American Jersey

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NTAG Miami Sailors Present Bradley Martino with Navy All-American Jersey

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    recruit
    community
    Athletics
    USNAVY
    AmericasNavy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download