NTAG Miami Sailors Present Bradley Martino with Navy All-American Jersey

NAPLES, Fla. (Nov. 7, 2024) Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Max E. DuCharme, attached to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Miami, presents wide receiver and high school senior, Bradley Martino, with a personalized Navy All-American football during a senior night pep rally at First Baptist Academy in Naples, Fla., on November 7, 2024. The visit was part of the nationwide Road to the Dome tour, leading up to the Navy All-American Bowl, for which he earned a prestigious selection. NTAG Miami has 38 recruiting locations throughout South Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, with the combined mission to recruit the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)