NTAG Miami Sailors Present Bradley Martino with Navy All-American Jersey

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAPLES, Fla. (Nov. 7, 2024) First Baptist Academy high school senior and wide receiver, Bradley Martino, thanks his supporters after receiving a Navy All-American jersey during a senior night pep rally in Naples, Fla., on November 7, 2024. The visit was part of the nationwide Road to the Dome tour, leading up to the Navy All-American Bowl, for which he earned a prestigious selection. NTAG Miami has 38 recruiting locations throughout South Florida, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, with the combined mission to recruit the highest caliber Sailors to meet the needs of the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)