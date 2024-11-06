Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Living Legacy

    A Living Legacy

    RARITAN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2024

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Julian Jacobs 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    The crew of the USS John Basilone visits John Basilone's home town of Raritan New Jersey, during the ship’s commissioning week in New York City Nov. 7, 2024. The ship will be commissioned Nov. 9, 2024. (DoD photo by Lt.j.g. Julian Jacobs)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2024
    Date Posted: 11.08.2024 00:31
    Photo ID: 8744353
    VIRIN: 241107-N-TW286-7516
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 15.07 MB
    Location: RARITAN, NEW JERSEY, US
    USS John Basilone
    USS John Basilone (DDG 122)
    USS John Basilone Sailors Visit USS New Jersey

