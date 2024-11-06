Delta Company Motivational Run

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Marine Band San Diego performs for the family and friends of the new Marines with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, during a motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, Oct. 31, 2024. The company motivational run is a three-mile cadence run conducted around the Depot and is the last physical training event the Marines will conduct before the graduate from MCRD San Diego. The event is also the first time friends and families will see their newly transformed Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sarah M. Grawcock)