    Delta Company Motivational Run

    Delta Company Motivational Run

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Sarah Grawcock 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego         

    A U.S. Marine Corps drill instructor with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, rings a liberty bell during a motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, California, Oct. 31, 2024. The company motivational run is a three-mile cadence run conducted around the Depot and is the last physical training event the Marines will conduct before the graduate from MCRD San Diego. The event is also the first time friends and families will see their newly transformed Marines. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Sarah M. Grawcock)

    Date Taken: 10.31.2024
    Date Posted: 11.07.2024 18:15
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Delta Company Motivational Run, by Cpl Sarah Grawcock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Motivational Run
    Delta Company
    Marines
    Recruit Training
    MCRD San Diego
    USMCnews

